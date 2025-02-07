"They pick and choose who they want" - Ex-NFL All-Pro alleges MVP voting is rigged after Josh Allen wins award over Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was considered the favorite for the MVP award at the NFL Honors at Saenger Theater in New Orleans. However, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen surprised many by taking home the coveted prize.

The race between the two signal-callers for the coveted prize was very close. The Bills superstar received 27 first-place votes, while the former MVP got 23. The final points tally was 383-362 in Allen's favor.

Retired wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, who was hosting a live episode of their "Nightcap" Podcast with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, was among those left perplexed by Allen's win.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star voiced his frustration about the Bills quarterback beating the Ravens superstar and suggested the voting was fixed. He said:

"That's crazy. It makes no sense at all. It's not a testament but the games that they play. They pick and choose who they want, regardless of the accolades, regardless to your resume and the numbers. The numbers speak for based on what Lamar [Jackson] has done."

