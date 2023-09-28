"They played their tails off": Jared Goff gives all credit to Lions defense ahead of TNF Week 4 vs Packers  

Heading into their Week 4 showdown against arch-rival Green Bay at Lambeau Field on Thursday night, the Detroit Lions have a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the NFC North division.

Detroit (2-1) has already taken down the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

And last Sunday, the thoroughly improved Lions thrilled a roaring Ford Field crowd with a dominant 20-6 win over the previously unbeaten Atlanta Falcons. The upstart Lions did not allow the Falcons to get into the endzone, limited them to 44 yards rushing, 183 total yards, and recorded seven sacks en route to surrendering the fewest points since the start of head coach Dan Campbell’s tenure.

Jared Goff leading Lions' charge early on

There are a number of players who have contributed to the team’s solid start, but the one player who has arguably been the biggest difference maker thus far is eight-year veteran quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff – a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who took the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII in 2018 – is ranked sixth amongst all NFL quarterbacks this season. He has completed 72 of 103 passes for 819 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 101.6.

The Lions find themselves winners of two of their first three games having successfully navigated through one of the tougher stretches of their schedule this season.

Detroit has found ways to win (as championship teams do) through their quarterback, their defenders, their skill positions, and their rookies. So, if you had to name an early team MVP, it would have to be Goff.

Save for one poor offensive series last week against the Falcons, Goff is playing his best football as a Lion without a doubt. He’s showing improved comfort in the pocket and resilience under pressure, as well as an unprecedented view for mid-range throws on or outside the hashes.

Moreover, his decision-making, footwork, and overall confidence pushing the ball downfield now mandates that enemy defensive coordinators must devote considerable resources and time defending the entire field when you throw in Detroit’s rapidly improving rushing attack.

“It was good to play well and get one (a win) in front of our home fans,” Goff told Sportskeeda after Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

“I don’t think our defense can play any better than they did against the Falcons. They played their tails off.”

The Lions – who have also been playing well -- have won three of the past five meetings against the Packers.