The pursuit of Aaron Rodgers has been the biggest storyline for the Pittsburgh Steelers during free agency. The franchise made him their favorite target, and after meeting with the quarterback, they are still waiting for him to sign a contract.

The veteran quarterback market is practically closed. Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, Geno Smith and Justin Fields all found new homes. Rodgers is the only one left, and after many uncomfortable years with passers in Pittsburgh, he would represent their best quarterback since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

But ESPN analyst Mina Kimes is unhappy with how Pittsburgh had its process. Kimes points out that the Steelers did not explore any other options besides Rodgers, and now, they don't have any other choice but him:

"I don't really understand their decision-making process and all of this, they are backed into a corner with Aaron. The only other option, really, who's out there, in my mind, would be trading for Kirk Cousins, but I would be uncomfortable doing that based on what we saw at the end of last season."

"Why were they not on the phone with the Seahawks about Geno Smith, if all it took was a third-rounder? Why were they not talking to Sam Darnold? It's odd to me that they're at this point, having clearly either decided to move on from Wilson and Fields, where they don't have many options left"

Steelers "in the dark" regarding Aaron Rodgers' future according to NFL insider

At 41 years of age, Aaron Rodgers is a solid option for the short-term, but the Steelers should also plan ahead with a focus on the future. However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed on "Get Up" on Thursday that the franchise does not know what's going to happen.

“Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers know what it’s like to be Aaron Rodgers because they’re in the dark right now about what he’s going to do. And there are a lot of people around the league who wonder if he's even going to play. We have not heard from Aaron himself to know one way or another.”

The veteran quarterback's retirement would be a disaster for the team. Quarterback Mason Rudolph is on the roster, but the pressing need for a quarterback in the draft would likely mean trading up; reaching for players such as Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe would also be options.

