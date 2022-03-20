"They're in a catastrophic situation" - NFL analyst believes timing of Davante Adams trade will hurt Packers

The Green Bay Packers thought all their problems were solved when Aaron Rodgers announced his return to the team. He was going to run it back with Davante Adams and chase a Super Bowl.

However, those plans fell through when the receiver made it clear he would not play under the franchise tag. The news then dropped that he was being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and signing a lucrative new deal.

Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Former NFL GM and current analyst Mike Tannenbaum made some strong comments while appearing on Get Up this week. He claimed this unfortunate turn of events would doom the team.

"Yeah the timing of this is terrible because everything took so long they could not get to Davante Adams and now Greeny they're in a catastrophic situation. Allen Robinson signed with the Rams. Amari Cooper was traded to Cleveland. Equanimeous St. Brown signed with Chicago, so their options are limited. Green Bay went out and bought property on Park Avenue to compete against the Waldorf Astoria. And now they're going to have to put up a Holiday Inn Express."

Tannenbaum calls it a "catastrophic situation" as the Packers now lack a key weapon for their star quarterback.

Green Bay Packers left seeking an upgrade at receiver

So what can the team do now that Adams is in Las Vegas? As Tannenbaum points out, Green Bay thought they were going to be the equivalent of a luxury hotel, only to lose one of their keys to success.

Both Allen Robinson and Amari Cooper are off the market. That may leave Odell Beckham Jr. as the top remaining option, but he is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the Super Bowl.

Fans were led to believe that Rodgers' return would mean Adams would come back as well. That is why analysts like Tannenbaum are shocked and wondering what exactly is going on in Green Bay.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Davante Adams picking to play with Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers, speaks to how great of a leader Carr is and has been in Las Vegas. Now he gets a true #1 who happens to be one of his best friends. Adams picked the possible longevity with Carr over short term with Rodgers. Davante Adams picking to play with Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers, speaks to how great of a leader Carr is and has been in Las Vegas. Now he gets a true #1 who happens to be one of his best friends. Adams picked the possible longevity with Carr over short term with Rodgers.

Fans in Green Bay are hoping Rodgers being around overshadows any deficits with Adams' departure.

However, Tannenbaum did bring up a major concern for fans moving forward. Can the team make the necessary additions to offset the loss of an elite receiver? Only time will tell.

