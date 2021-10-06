'They're financially challenged' - Adam Schefter believes a Stephon Gilmore - Tom Brady reunion at Tampa is unlikely

NFL Insider Adam Schefter has poured cold water on a possible Stephon Gilmore-Tom Brady reunion. The Patriots released Gilmore on Wednesday morning, and Twitter quickly went into overdrive as fans discussed Gilmore potentially joining former Patriots Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

According to Schefter, the Bucs have $3.5 million to spend in cap space. Gilmore's base salary and bonuses would exceed that figure. So it's tough to envision a scenario that ends with Gilmore swapping the AFC East for the NFC South. However, when there is Brady, there is always a way.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Patriots were roughly $54,000 under the cap and needed financial flexibility, which this move impacts. Gilmore had a $7 million base salary this season in what is the final season of his expiring contract. Patriots were roughly $54,000 under the cap and needed financial flexibility, which this move impacts. Gilmore had a $7 million base salary this season in what is the final season of his expiring contract.

Will Brady pull strings to get Gilmore?

One of the reasons Tom Brady joined the Bucs was that he would have a say in roster construction. Brady quickly enticed Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, and he got the Bucs to sign Antonio Brown despite the wideout having a lot of controversy and dealing with off-field problems.

If Brady really tries to force his hand and vouch for Gilmore, the Bucs could make something happen. However, they'll need to move quickly. Experts and insiders believe the market for Gilmore could get busy.

Mina Kimes @minakimes NFL GMs hearing Stephon Gilmore is available NFL GMs hearing Stephon Gilmore is available https://t.co/y6Wwya6xtS

Any team in a contending position will hope to sign the former defensive player of the year. The Bucs have a weakness with multiple injuries in their secondary.

Brady understands that the defensive secondary must improve if they wish to repeat themselves as NFL champions.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has proven himself to be a masterful coach in his craft. With the addition of a player such as Stephon Gilmore, the Buccaneers could exhibit different types of exotic blitz packages. With Gilmore's ability to take away one side of the field, Bowles would have several options at his disposal.

Also Read

But the Bucs are not in a strong position regarding the cap. GM Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians would need to make several roster moves to sign Gilmore. With them being only $54,000 under the cap, the Bucs would need to be in desperation mode in order to make this a reality.

Brady would love to sign Gilmore, and Gilmore would love to join a contending team. However, the quarterback doesn't write the cheques, and he doesn't deal with the salary cap. Would signing Gilmore make the team stronger? It is really a question of can the Bucs afford it.

Edited by LeRon Haire