  "They're getting desperate" - Mike Florio makes feelings known about Steelers' offseason moves

"They're getting desperate" - Mike Florio makes feelings known about Steelers' offseason moves

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 28, 2025 20:51 GMT
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

NFL analyst Mike Florio was blunt when assessing the Pittsburgh Steelers' recent offseason approach, suggesting the franchise is acting out of character.

Florio made the comments on Friday's episode of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk alongside co-host Michael Holley. The discussion centered on Pittsburgh's moves, including trading for DK Metcalf and the interest in Aaron Rodgers.

The quote came as Florio dissected the Steelers' interest in Rodgers.

“It feels like they're getting desperate,” Florio said. “The things they're doing are out of character, and I can’t help but wonder whether the next move, if they don’t win a playoff game this year, is to do the thing they never do.” (2:13)
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Michael Holley compared Pittsburgh’s situation to that of other playoff underachievers like the Bills and Ravens.

“The closer you get every year, the narrative comes back. Can’t win in the postseason,” Holley said. “That’s dragging Lamar Jackson down. It makes it harder each year. I’ll put the Bills in that category too.”

Why the Steelers' 'desperate' offseason could work

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Florio previously criticized Pittsburgh's six straight one-and-done playoff appearances under head coach Mike Tomlin. While Tomlin has kept the Steelers competitive, the lack of postseason success has fueled frustration. The pursuit of Rodgers and letting younger options like Justin Fields walk struck Florio as a short-term gamble.

"It just feels like we’re getting close to something happening between Tomlin and the Steelers if they can’t win a playoff game,” Florio said on PFT on Tuesday. "It just feels like we’re getting closer to ‘boom’. And I feel like this move is a desperate attempt to delay the ‘boom’ that is coming in Pittsburgh.”
Tomlin’s contract runs through 2027, but another playoff flop might force ownership’s hand.

The Steelers’ roster isn’t without promise. Metcalf’s arrival bolsters a receiving corps that lacked explosiveness in 2024. The defense, anchored by additions like Darius Slay and Juan Thornhill, remains stout.

As Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon noted, Pittsburgh is "incomplete" at quarterback, but if Rodgers delivers even average play, this team could contend.

Rodgers' 2024 stats (3,897 yards, 28 TDs, 11 INTs) suggest he's still capable. Behind Pittsburgh's improved offensive line, he might thrive. But if he falters, Tomlin's seat could heat up fast.

The Steelers’ draft position (No. 21) offers little hope for a rookie QB savior in a weak class. That leaves Rodgers or a reunion with Mason Rudolph as their best option.

Edited by Ribin Peter
