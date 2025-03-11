"They're not going anywhere" - Chris Broussard plays down hopes for Tom Brady's $6,700,000,000 franchise under Geno Smith

Despite the Las Vegas Raiders adding quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll this offseason, Fox sports analyst Chris Broussard isn't convinced that they are "going anywhere."

It's been a struggle for Tom Brady's Raiders recently as they've missed the playoffs the last three years and have combined to go 18-33. They made some big moves by trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and reuniting him with his former coach, Pete Caroll, who replaced Antonio Pierce.

But even with the moves the $6.7-billion worth franchise, as per Forbes, has made thus far this offseason, Broussard isn't convinced that it has what it takes to compete in the AFC West. He predicted the team will still be at the bottom of the division.

Broussard said, via First Things First, on Monday:

“They [Raiders] will not make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. That's the ceiling. Obviously, they're not in the Chiefs’ league. I will take the Chargers over them, and right now, they're the fourth-best team in a four-team division.

"I will give them a shot at surpassing Denver, a shot, and I'm probably short-changing the Broncos. But no, this doesn't change. He's the best quarterback they've had in a while, I give him that. It's not a bad move, but no, they're not going anywhere.”

Exploring what Tom Brady's Las Vegas Raiders can do with the sixth overall pick

Ashton Jeanty during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Before the start of free agency and before they acquired Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, many thought they'd be one of the few teams looking to draft a quarterback in the top-10 of the draft.

After acquiring Smith and sending a third-round pick to the Seahawks, it seems very unlikely that they will draft a quarterback with their pick.

The Raiders could go BPA (best player available) and could have a number of players to choose from. Do they want to improve their interior defensive line by adding a guy like Mason Graham or do they want to improve their offensive line by selecting a guy like Will Campbell?

Maybe the Raiders select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to help improve their much-needed run game. There is a also a chance they trade back and acquire multiple picks in the future.

What do you think Tom Brady and the Raiders will do with the sixth overall pick?

