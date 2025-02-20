"They're going to shut that s**t down' - Mike Florio predicts NFL not allowing Tyreek Hill's race against Noah Lyles

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles have flirted about doing a race in the past. Once again, the topic is making headlines. According to NBC News, Lyles said he's "not here to play around." As such, it appears that something will take place. That is if the NFL allows it.

Ad

One NFL analyst believes there's little chance of the league and more specifically, the Miami Dolphins going along with it. Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Mike Florio believed the Dolphins could shut the race down before it begins.

"It's funny because Lyles says people have said to him 'it's beneath you to race Hill.' No no no no no. It's beneath Hill to race Lyles," Florio said. "I think the kids call it clout chasing. Lyles is trying to take some of the notoriety, the fame, the popularity of football and siphon it away to track and field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Once the NFL figures that out, they're going to shut that s**t down. All the Dolphins have to say to Tyreek is 'read your contract,'" he added. [01:18:01:57][38.8] PFT

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Professional athletes routinely are warned against taking part in physical activities due to the risk factors. A race at top speed on the plus side of 30 seemingly has danger written all over it for Hill.

It is unclear whether the Dolphins will evoke that line of thought or simply inform him that he cannot help fund other sporting groups. However, Florio's comments indicate that either alternative may be considered.

Tyreek Hill's potential race comes during trying time with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill at Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

The race against Noah Lyles comes in the wake of recent bumps in the road between Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

The wide receiver infamously announced that he was out with the team after Week 18 drew to a close. About a month later, he apologized to Tua Tagovailoa, claiming to be all-in with the team.

Now, not long after, the wide receiver appears to be on pace to risk his health in a race against Noah Lyles in a stunt Florio believes will help Track and Field gain new fans.

Put simply, the wide receiver is playing with fire after logging his least productive season on record with the Dolphins. Will things settle down for Hill as the offseason continues or will there be new developments all year long?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.