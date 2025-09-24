"They're going to try and force him": Jason Kelce claims Cardinals will make special game plans for Marvin Harrison Jr after WR's struggles

The Arizona Cardinals lost their first game of the season after a 16-15 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The outcome of the game could have been different had Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. made a costly error in the third quarter.

Harrison, the fourth pick of the 2024 NFL draft, slipped through the San Francisco secondary with the team trailing by a field goal. Although he was wide open, Harrison dropped quarterback Kyler Murray’s pass, wasting a potential touchdown opportunity.

The sophomore wide receiver has impressed in patches but has failed to deliver in the big moments. He had two catches for 27 yards in the Week 3 loss and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce feels the Cardinals will make special fans to better utilize their WR.

"I think that, since he's struggling, they're going to try and force him the ball and have some plays designed to get him some touches and some touchdowns," Kelce said on the 'New Heights' podcast (Timestamp: 48:30 onwards). "If it were somebody else, I would say, maybe avoid it. But I think for some reason, I feel like they're going to have some plays designed specifically for him.

"If I'm trying to get a receiver going, they're going to try and have something specifically designed for him, I bet."

Cardinals WR acknowledged the need to get better after his costly mistake in Week 3

Marvin Harrison Jr. made a strong start to the season with five, 71 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans in Week 1. However, the 23-year-old has five receptions on 11 attempts in the last two games. Harrison acknowledged his mistake after the Week 3 loss.

“I think I know what I’m capable of and to go out there and not play nowhere near to the best of my abilities, it’s frustrating,’’ Harrison said. “It hurts the team and I've got to get better.”

While Harrison has shown flashes of brilliance in his 20 games for the team, the Cardinals are expecting much from their wide receiver. He will be looking to make up for his mistake in the Week 4 clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

