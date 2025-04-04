“They're gonna ban the tush push” - NFL insider drops latest update on controversy surrounding Eagles’ play

NFL analyst Dianna Russini believes the "tush push" will be banned. While discussing a variety of topics on "Scoop City" on Thursday, Russini made clear her belief that the recent decision to be tabled for another meeting in the future shows that the move will eventually be banned from the NFL.
"I think everyone just wants a little bit more time," Russini said. "But let me just translate it to you. I think the fact that this was tabled tells me that they're gonna ban the tush push. This year, they're gonna find a way to get it out of football. … I think some believe it's an ugly play. And I think whether or not they'll admit it or not if you can't beat it, ban it." (10:59)
Earlier in 2025, the Green Bay Packers proposed an official rule change, one that would take the "tush push" out of the league.
The debate recently took over conversations at the NFL head coaches meeting, with various prominent head coaches on either side of the debate.
While some coaches against the move have outlined safety concerns and player health risks, the NFL has not found any evidence of injury risk associated with the play.
However, the group decided to move the conversation to another meeting in the future and not make a decision just yet on the famous play.
Will the "tush push" be banned by the NFL?
At this time, it remains unclear whether the league will ban the "tush push." However, it is notable how far conversations surrounding the topic have gone in just the past few weeks.
As Dianna Russini noted in the podcast, it is surprising that this conversation is at the point where it is feasible to remove it from football next year.
Only time will tell whether the "tush push" is actually removed from the NFL. However, one thing is evident: this conversation and debate is not going anywhere after the recent tabling of the decision to a later date.
