"They're not just contenders" - RGIII believes the Buccaneers are no longer contenders with Rob Gronkowski retiring

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Tuesday. This marks his second retirement after hanging it up while he was with the New England Patriots in March 2018. He was drawn out of retirement in 2020 by the promise of playing with Tom Brady once again (this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Gronkowski helped his old friend to his seventh Super Bowl ring while the tight end acquired his fourth. Last season, they came close to advancing to the NFC championship game, but Matthew Stafford and Copper Kupp cut them short with their iconic 45-yard connection.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III believes losing the tight end could have a serious impact on the team in 2022. He appeared on ESPN’s morning show Get Up with his prediction.

"I don't know if they will struggle without him but listen, they are the NFC favorites in my opinion if Gronk can come back. With him not coming back, they're not just contenders. They're still a really really good football team."

Gronkowski is a big part of the Buccaneers offense and one of Brady’s favorite targets, especially in the endzone. Not only that, he’s also a great blocking tight end, offering Brady additional protection when he drops back to pass.

The chemistry they've built over the years is key to their on-field success as a duo. Often when Brady comes through with one of his trademark clutch plays, a lot of the time, his long-time teammate has been on the receiving end of the pass.

Gronkowski may be retired, but Brady and the Buccaneers can't be counted out

Brady managed to build chemistry with Gronkowski’s replacement, Cameron Brate, in the passing game. However, the young tight end has struggled to provide additional protection. Assuming Gronkwoski stays retired and this isn’t just a ploy to get out of summer training camp, the Buccaneers could look to add more depth to the position.

Rob Gronkowski @RobGronkowski Drew Rosenhaus @DrewJRosenhaus @RobGronkowski ⁩ it's been an honor & privilege to be your Agent these past 11+ years. You're the best to ever do it. As great a player as you are, you're an even better person. I'll never forget our incredible journey together. Thank you for all the joy you've given us

To simply say the Buccaneers couldn’t be an NFC contender without Gronkowski is a bit of a stretch. The offense still has top wide receivers in Mike Evens and Chris Godwin, and most importantly, they have Tom Brady at quarterback.

Brady has three Super Bowl rings without the retired tight end and as long as he’s the signal caller for Tampa Bay, they can’t be counted out. This stands to be especially true considering they play in one of the weakest divisions in the league.

Source: Robert Griffin III on Get Up

