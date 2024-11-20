"They're laughing stock of the league right now": Rob Gronkowski weighs in on Jets' situation after firing GM Joe Douglas

The New York Jets fell to 3-8 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, prompting owner Woody Johnson to dismiss Joe Douglas as the general manager following six years in charge of the front office. Rob Gronkowski didn't mince words when talking about the New York Jets' struggles in the 2024 NFL season.

During Wednesday's episode of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, the four-time Super Bowl champion discussed the Jets' situation after parting ways with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas following a tumultuous campaign.

"It's a show going on over there with the New York Jets right now, and it's a tough situation. I feel for all the guys over there, you never want to be in an organization that's just falling every single week in and week out. And there's just really no positives throughout...

"They try to do everything, obviously, starting off with firing coach Robert Salah, bringing in Davante Adams, bringing in all the other guys that Aaron Rogers wanted as well. Now they're firing their GM. I mean, it's just, it's just a firestorm. They're the laughingstock of the league right now. Is kind of the way to put it, which isn't good," Gronkowski said.

The Jets named Phil Savage as Douglas' replacement for the rest of the season. Davante Adams was traded from Las Vegas over a month ago, but his impact hasn't been as notorious as people expected. He's yet to post a 100-yard game in New York and only scored a touchdown in his first five games.

Amid trade rumors involving Aaron Rodgers, Adams shared his thoughts on that situation.

Davante Adams opens up on Aaron Rodgers trade rumors

After losing another person supporting Rodgers as the team's QB1, the veteran quarterback's future with the team is up in the air. Davante Adams joined Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday to discuss the rumors.

"It's really not something that gets brought up day to day, because we both have a positive mindset in the way that we want to attack every week. So if we get to talking about him being on a different team, like that's just not what we need in our heads right now."

The Jets entered the 2024 NFL season with high expectations, but the development was anything but what they expected or wanted. After having only one full season of the Aaron Rodgers experience, they might part ways with the four-time NFL MVP.

