"They're very much under control" - Colin Cowherd states Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have the same personality 

Colin Cowherd has been very tough on a particular QB who has been trending in the news for his controversial comments, but he was highly complimentary to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, the two greatest QBs of their generation and, perhaps, any for that matter.

The Super Bowl-winning QBs, who always had great respect for each other as rivals in the AFC throughout the years, were particularly lauded for their attitudes under center and in general by the radio host.

This comes in sharp contrast to Cowherd's assessment of Baker Mayfield, who he believes doesn't have a future because he doesn't have the necessary personality to excel at the position.

These were Cowherd's remarks on the April 14th edition of the Colin Cowherd Podcast:

"I think the greatest quarterbacks have talent, but their personalities match the position. Tom Brady obviously is a great example. So is Peyton Manning, very calculated, obsessed with preparation, from the podium, to a podcast, to preparation to the sidelines to pre-snap, you'll see very brief, emotional outbursts. A fist pump by Brady. Peyton Manning will occasionally bark at his center, but they're very much under control. "

Colin Cowherd once said he preferred Tom Brady to Peyton Manning

While there's certainly no wrong answer to the question: Who you would rather have under center between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning? Colin Cowherd did choose a side back in 2016:

"I tend to, and I did this with Ali and Frazier, and I've done this with Tiger and Phil, and I've done this with Brady and Manning, I tend to gravitate to people who I don't believe are trying to 'relate' to people. And I've always been a Brady guy over a Manning guy..."

Cowherd's point of view was that both are rich, but Manning tends to act like a common man, who eats Papa John's pizza and sells insurance. Tom Brady, on the other hand, leans into who he is as a highly-paid wearer of high-end fashion.

Tom Brady is aiming to be an NFL executive to match his attitude

Tom Brady devised a masterplan with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to become a Dolphins part-owner before brokering a deal to acquire his rights as a player and return under center in white, aqua, and orange.

It didn't work because of the ongoing Brian Flores class action lawsuit that may have outed Ross' desire to have Flores tamper to land Tom Brady. Flores was non-compliant and was later fired for insubordination.

Of course, this was all when Tom Brady was still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs during his first season in Tampa. The Buccaneers would have a tampering case, if only they hadn't tampered to get Tom Brady in the first place.

As the old saying goes: you lose them how you got them. Tampa Bay may find that out the hard way in 2023.

