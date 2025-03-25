  • home icon
  • “They're polar opposites” - Chase Daniel makes feelings known about Aaron Rodgers’ fit with Mike Tomlin

By Gerald Ng
Modified Mar 25, 2025 16:10 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
Chase Daniel makes feelings known about Aaron Rodgers’ fit with Mike Tomlin (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers marriage is reportedly inching closer, especially after the four-time MVP visited the Steelers headquarters last week. He was hosted by general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin. However, 14-year veteran Chase Daniel does not think it is a good fit.

Daniel was asked what he thought of Rodgers’ visit to Pittsburgh by co-host and NFL insider Diana Russini on the ‘Scoop City’ podcast on Monday. He was not a fan of the move and said (23:19):

“Tomlin and Rodgers are going to get along? That's what you said. You're like, ‘They should get along.’ They're polar opposites. They couldn't be more different.”
Co-host Russini pushed back. She cited Mike Tomlin’s ability to work with challenging personalities, naming former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell as examples:

“I think Mike Tomlin has a tremendous ability to adapt to whatever is in front of him to get the most out of them. I’m leaving out 50 players off the top of my head right now. Tough personalities, distractors, he can handle Aaron Rodgers.
“Give me a weird quarterback over a psychotic wide receiver any day of the week.”

Daniel, however, does not think you can control a player as enigmatic as Rodgers:

“I don’t think you can manage Rodgers. He is going to do what he wants.”

Daniel also questioned if Aaron Rodgers is still pining for the Minnesota Vikings

Daniel also raised the question of whether the Pittsburgh visit was a ploy to get the Minnesota Vikings back as an option. A report by the NFL insider Tom Pelissero last week indicated the Vikings will not be pursuing Rodgers at the moment and will instead be going ahead with last year’s first-round draft pick J.J McCarthy.

Daniel said (19:32):

“Do you think there’s a way or leverage play here, 'Hey, alright you want to go with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy? Let me pop over to Pittsburgh on a Friday, slow news dump, and say hey, let me see yeah.'"

Russini disagreed:

“Are you taking a flight from Malibu to Pittsburgh just to make a point? ...
“Look, other people have said that to me over the weekend. Maybe that’s just Aaron Rodgers saying, 'Hey, (Minnesota Vikings head coach) Kevin O’Connell, come get me.'”

Rodgers has not signed a contract yet and is still mulling over his options.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
