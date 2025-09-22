'They're not using him enough": Deion Sanders voices complaint against Travis Hunter's role with Jaguars

Deion Sanders questioned the Jacksonville Jaguars’ handling of Travis Hunter, saying the team has yet to unlock the full scope of his abilities.

The Colorado coach warned that Jacksonville’s plan risks undercutting this year's No. 2 pick.

"They're not using him enough," Sanders said on Monday (10:18), via the "New Heights" podcast. "I seen it with my own eyes on an everyday basis for three straight years."

Sanders spent three seasons coaching Hunter, first at Jackson State and then at Colorado, overseeing his transformation into a two-way threat. That run culminated in Hunter capturing the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Travis Hunter: a proven blueprint vs. a new reality

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders revealed that Travis Hunter received routine recovery days early in the week at Colorado to keep him fresh for massive workloads on Saturdays. That plan allowed the two-way star to sustain his output while logging more snaps than most players at either position could handle.

"So I know what he's capable of, and I know how you got to take care of him," Sanders said on Monday, via the "New Heights" podcast.

"He never practiced on Tuesdays. He's practiced on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. He was ready to play hundreds of snaps on Saturday. So you didn't need to use him on a Tuesday or Monday. You don't use him like that."

In his final two college seasons, Hunter piled up 2,039 yards of offense, 48 tackles and 21 touchdowns across 22 games.

Jacksonville’s version has looked different. The Jaguars have involved Hunter in both phases but with more weekday practices and fewer game day touches. Through three weeks, he has been targeted only 16 times as a receiver and has played less than half the team’s defensive snaps.

Those constraints have come alongside uneven production. Hunter had few touches and surrendered receptions in coverage in Week 3 versus Houston.

However, the rookie continues to show the traits that attracted him to prospects. The versatility was on display with his 21-yard catch against the Texans, along with his tight coverage of Christian Kirk.

