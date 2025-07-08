  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They’re vulnerable" - Broncos legend sounds alarm over Patrick Mahomes' team losing intimidation in NFL heading into 2025 season

"They’re vulnerable" - Broncos legend sounds alarm over Patrick Mahomes' team losing intimidation in NFL heading into 2025 season

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 08, 2025 14:21 GMT
&quot;They&rsquo;re vulnerable&quot; - Broncos legend sounds alarm over Patrick Mahomes
"They’re vulnerable" - Broncos legend sounds alarm over Patrick Mahomes' team losing intimidation in NFL heading in 2025 season

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been the model NFL franchise over the past decade. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowl rings in the Mahomes era and have reached five Super Bowl games in that span.

Ad

However, Denver Broncos legend Mark Schlereth believes Mahomes & Co. are losing their intimidation factor ahead of the 2025 regular season. The three-time Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman appeared on FS1's Breakfast Ball, where he said:

"I think for the first time in a long time, do a radio show in Denver, people feel like, like there was a time- there's blood in the water? Yeah, there was a time that Patrick Mahomes was the boogeyman, right? Sure. There's nothing we can do.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But there feels like there's this league-wide sense that this is the first time in Kansas City, in his tenure at Kansas City, that they're vulnerable. Like that somebody else could- And that's off of a 15-win season winning this division."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Schlereth knows a thing or two about being part of teams with an intimidating air around them. He won one Super Bowl ring with the Washington Redskins and two with the Broncos. Both teams were stacked with Pro Bowl talent and were a nightmare to come up against.

Schlereth believes the Chiefs need to put in the work to get back the fear factor in the 2025 campaign. The loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX makes the Andy Reid-led dynasty look somewhat human at the moment.

Ad
Ad

What's next for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes is preparing for his ninth season in the NFL. The Chiefs superstar has arguably enjoyed the greatest start to an NFL career by a quarterback, having won three Super Bowl rings, two MVP Awards, three Super Bowl MVP awards, the 2018 Offensive Player of the Year Award and set numerous Chiefs and NFL records during that time frame.

Ad

However, Mahomes is coming off arguably the most damaging loss of his career versus the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Texas Tech product enters the 2025 season with a chip on his shoulder as he looks to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Arrowhead. However, he will have his work cut out as his side's AFC rivals have been active in the offseason, and the Eagles have made numerous improvements as well.

Ad

The Chiefs will hold training camp later this month, followed by preseason games. The perennial Super Bowl champs have games against the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears to navigate before the start of the regular season.

Following the preseason, there is a matchup against Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes & Co. will look to win the game to pay down a marker for the rest of their opponents in the campaign.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications