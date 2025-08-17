"They robbed my boy of the MVP" - Dez Bryant demands justice for Lamar Jackson 6 months after Ravens QB lost award to Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were locked in one of the closest MVP races in recent memory last season. The dual-threat quarterbacks thrived in the 2024 regular season, guided their sides to the playoffs.Allen eventually won the award, amassing 383 points to Jackson's 362 points. It marked the Buffalo Bills' star's first MVP Award and prevented Jackson from winning his third award.Six months later, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is in disbelief about Jackson losing the award. Bryant took to X (formerly known as Twitter), demanding justice for the Baltimore Ravens star. He wrote:&quot;I literally just finished watching Lamar Jackson's 2024 season highlights they robbed my boy of the MVP last year.&quot;Jackson received 23 first-place MVP votes compared to Allen's 27. However, Jackson earned first-team All-Pro honors while Allen was left with a second-team All-Pro selection.The duo eventually met in the AFC divisional round, where the Bills won. The Bills ultimately lost the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen preseason favorites for 2025 MVP AwardLamar Jackson and Josh Allen are the main offensive stars for the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, respectively. Both teams are perennial Super Bowl contenders; thus, it's unsurprising that the duo has solid MVP odds ahead of the 2025 campaign.According to BET MGM, Jackson is currently +550 to win a third MVP Award this season. Meanwhile, Allen is listed at +600.Other highly touted contenders are Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+600), Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes (+700) and Washington Commanders dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels (+750). The oddsmakers once again are favoring quarterbacks to take home the most prestigious individual honor in the NFL.Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will start their regular season campaign with a matchup against Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Their MVP rivalry will add another subplot to the game.