"They said f*ck Bill Belichick and posted it anyway": NFL fans react as UNC shares Drake Maye's striking left-hand pass to Stefon Diggs

After a storied NFL career with the New England Patriots, veteran coach Bill Belichick started a new journey with the North Carolina Tar Heels this year.While Belichick spent more than two decades with the Patriots, the 73-year-old reportedly banned UNC from posting anything related to Patriots players. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov:&quot;The University of North Carolina staff has been directed by Bill Belichick not to post or repost anything related to the Patriots — which explains why there were no posts about Drake Maye's performance Sunday night in the win over Buffalo.&quot;However, despite the alleged ban, UNC posted a clip of former Tar Heels standout Drake Maye's impressive pass to Stefon Diggs from their 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.Fans reacted to the post on social media:&quot;Lol they said fu** Bill and posted it anyway.&quot;&quot;Bill is gonna argue with his GF so hard.&quot;&quot;Only after they got exposed that Bill wouldn't let them post anything like this on their social media lmao.&quot;&quot;Funny, one hour after reports of him blocking these posts. They saw the reports and said f*** Bill.&quot;&quot;Even the media kid isn't listening to BB at this point…..&quot;Drake Maye spent three seasons with UNC, playing four games in his freshman year in 2021 behind Sam Howell. He was named the starter next season and remained in the role for two seasons before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.Drake Maye led Patriots to a thrilling win over BillsThe Patriots selected Drake Maye with the third pick in the draft and created history in his first start against the Houston Texans. Maye completed 20 of his 33 passes for 243 yards with three touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback since 1950 to have three touchdowns and lead the team in rushing yards on his NFL debut.The second-year quarterback was instrumental in the Patriots' thrilling win over the Bills on Sunday, going 13-of-14 for 184 yards in the second half to hand the Bills their first loss of the season.