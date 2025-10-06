  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They said f*ck Bill Belichick and posted it anyway": NFL fans react as UNC shares Drake Maye's striking left-hand pass to Stefon Diggs

"They said f*ck Bill Belichick and posted it anyway": NFL fans react as UNC shares Drake Maye's striking left-hand pass to Stefon Diggs

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 06, 2025 16:09 GMT
Clemson v North Carolina - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as UNC shares Drake Maye's striking left-hand pass to Stefon Diggs Source: Getty

After a storied NFL career with the New England Patriots, veteran coach Bill Belichick started a new journey with the North Carolina Tar Heels this year.

Ad

While Belichick spent more than two decades with the Patriots, the 73-year-old reportedly banned UNC from posting anything related to Patriots players. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov:

"The University of North Carolina staff has been directed by Bill Belichick not to post or repost anything related to the Patriots — which explains why there were no posts about Drake Maye’s performance Sunday night in the win over Buffalo."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, despite the alleged ban, UNC posted a clip of former Tar Heels standout Drake Maye's impressive pass to Stefon Diggs from their 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Fans reacted to the post on social media:

"Lol they said fu** Bill and posted it anyway."
Ad
"Bill is gonna argue with his GF so hard."
Ad
"Only after they got exposed that Bill wouldn't let them post anything like this on their social media lmao."
Ad
"Funny, one hour after reports of him blocking these posts. They saw the reports and said f*** Bill."
Ad
"Even the media kid isn’t listening to BB at this point….."
Ad

Drake Maye spent three seasons with UNC, playing four games in his freshman year in 2021 behind Sam Howell. He was named the starter next season and remained in the role for two seasons before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Drake Maye led Patriots to a thrilling win over Bills

The Patriots selected Drake Maye with the third pick in the draft and created history in his first start against the Houston Texans. Maye completed 20 of his 33 passes for 243 yards with three touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback since 1950 to have three touchdowns and lead the team in rushing yards on his NFL debut.

The second-year quarterback was instrumental in the Patriots' thrilling win over the Bills on Sunday, going 13-of-14 for 184 yards in the second half to hand the Bills their first loss of the season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications