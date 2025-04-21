"They said we would fall off after Kelce" - Eagles fans react to Cam Jurgens signing $68,000,000 contract extension 

Cam Jurgens began his college career at tight end before switching to center at Nebraska, where he became a three-year starter. He also competed in the shot put on the track team before entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ad

The Eagles have now bet on Jurgens to make him stay in Philadelphia for the long term. The Eagles center agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension that keeps him in midnight green through the 2029 season, after Jason Kelce retired in the 2024 offseason.

Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL insider, posted on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Pro-Bowl center Cam Jurgens and the Eagles reached agreement today on a four-year, $68 million extension that includes $39.4 million guaranteed that contractually ties him to Philadelphia through the 2029 season, per the team and his agent Ryan Tollner at @excelfootball.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eagles fans were quick to react to the news. One fan said:

“They said we would fall off after Kelce, instead he hand-picked his successor, and he’s about to be all-pro level too #FlyEaglesFly.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“They are so loaded for the next 4 years, but 2029 is going to be BAD with dead money,” an X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“The single best best personnel decision made by Scott Frost,” a fan tweeted.

Another fan said, “this is how great GMs have elite roster construction year after year. Howie just keeps extending.”

“That's a good move by the Eagles,” another wrote.

“Eagles aren’t afraid to pay more bonus money up front and take on dead cap hits later, has worked quite well for them,” a fan commented.

Ad

Eagles' center depth ft. Cam Jurgens

The Eagles have locked in Cam Jurgens as their starting center. He took over the role last season and played 20 games, including the playoffs, during the team’s run to Super Bowl LIX. The coaching staff sees Jurgens as a long-term replacement for Jason Kelce.

He was drafted in the second round out of Nebraska in 2022 and has played in 44 regular-season games with 27 starts. Jurgens suffered a back injury after the Super Bowl, for which he underwent surgery. The team expects him to be fully healthy by the time training camp begins in July.

Ad

Behind Jurgens is Brett Toth. The 28-year-old South Carolina native is a steady backup who gives the Eagles depth at center. Toth will bring flexibility and veteran presence to the group.

They may add another young prospect in the upcoming draft, but it looks like Cam Jurgens is the one the Eagles are banking most on. Depth at center is shaping up to be a strength for the Eagles as they prepare for another playoff push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.