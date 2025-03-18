"They seem pretty comfortable with Cam Ward"- Insider drops huge revelation on Titans' draft plans with No. 1 overall pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is getting closer and the Tennessee Titans seemingly have one quarterback in their crosshairs with the first overall pick.

While appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show" ESPN Sportscenter Insider Jeremy Fowler commented how the Tennessee Titans are getting close to locking in Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

"From what I've gathered, they seem pretty comfortable with Cam Ward, like there's some momentum there with other teams I've talked to league wide, that they feel like they're just going to sit there and take Ward. I know the interviews with Ward have gone well.

"They feel comfortable with, like the mistakes he has made on the field. They feel like he's done a good job of explaining those and can be coached and correct them, and he's got the obvious upside on top of that."

Below is the full segment of Jeremy Fowler on the show.

Cam Ward finished fourth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting and finished completing 305-of-454 (67.2%) of his passes for 4,319 yards with 39 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran the football well with 60 rushing attempts for 204 yards (3.4 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns.

What are the odds for Titans' first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

There is more than a month before the 2025 NFL draft officially kicks off and the Tennessee Titans are on the clock. However, the sportsbooks are showing that one of the players is seemingly a lock in terms of who they are going to be drafting. Below are the DraftKings odds for the number one pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Cam Ward (-800) Abdul Carter (+380) Travis Hunter (+950) Shedeur Sanders (+5000) Jaxson Dart (+50000)

The odds show it is getting close to a lock that Cam Ward will be the first pick and it makes sense as the team needs a quarterback and has not addressed it in free agency. With the injury to Abdul Carter, the decision for the Tennessee Titans became a bit easier as they seemingly were interested in him before the stress reaction was discovered.

