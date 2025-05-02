"They did not do a ton this offseason" - Analyst delivers his verdict on Chiefs' Super Bowl chances

On FS1’s “Breakfast Ball” on Friday, Danny Parkins discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ outlook heading into the 2025 season and talked about the team’s limited offseason activity. When asked by Mark Schlereth if the Chiefs closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles, Parkins pointed to a lack of major moves.
However, the analyst identified rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who was selected at No. 32, as the biggest unknown in Kansas City’s plans.
“To be honest with you, they did not do a ton this offseason," Parkins said. "The biggest swing factor here is going to be Simmons, right? If Simmons solves their left tackle problem, as you said, most talented offensive lineman in the draft, which is saying a lot, given that Will Campbell was the fourth overall pick of the Patriots.
“Is Simmons going to be available for training camp? Is he going to be available in September? When is he available? Is he going to be good? I don't know. That's just the biggest question mark facing the Chiefs.”
Despite minimal offseason additions, the Chiefs remain among the Super Bowl favorites. According to ESPN, they have the second-shortest odds behind Philadelphia at +600. The Eagles, who defeated Kansas City in the 2025 Super Bowl, are the frontrunners to win again.
The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders all carry strong expectations for 2025.
Next season will end with the 2026 Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While the Chiefs remain in the title conversation, much will depend on how the team manages its roster stability after a quiet offseason.
Chiefs' running back battle puts Carson Steele’s spot at risk
Carson Steele became a fan favorite last year after joining the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie. He ran for 183 yards on 56 carries and played mostly on special teams.
However, his spot is now uncertain. The Chiefs picked SMU running back Brashard Smith in the seventh round. He had a strong final college season, rushing for 1,332 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. Smith also caught 39 passes for 327 yards and four scores. He joins a busy backfield that already includes Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell. Steele will likely compete directly with Smith for the last RB spot on the roster.
If Steele doesn’t make the final team, Kansas City could keep him on the practice squad, but only if no other team claims him. For now, he stays ahead of Smith, but that may not last.
