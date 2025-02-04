"They are unbelievable" - Travis Kelce reveals his favorite dish cooked by Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has revealed his favorite dish which Taylor Swift cooked for him. The Chiefs tight end is gearing up to play in the Super Bowl 2025 this weekend.

Before the NFL's biggest championship event, Travis Kelce shared insights about the upcoming tournament and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. During a recent press conference for Super Bowl 2025, Kelce was questioned about his favorite dish that Swift prepares. He responded to the reporters by saying that Swift's Pop-Tarts are incredible.

"I would say I am a breakfast guy, her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. They are unbelievable," Kelce said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023. Swift enjoys cheering for the Chiefs games and frequently attends their matchups.

Travis Kelce wittily dodged Taylor Swift's proposal question at Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for quite some time now. They share a strong bond and have been strong supporters of each other.

In the press conference of the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce was asked about his plans if he would propose to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2025 and give her the ring. However, he wittily dodged the question and said:

"A Super Bowl ring. Next question."

The couple has not been in a hurry to start the new chapter in their relationship. In 2024, an insider close to the couple opened up about the engagement of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

"Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer. Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other," The insider said (via US Weekly).

However, they have been strong supporters of each other and at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift was spotted supporting her boyfriend. She walked on the red carpet in a glamorous red dress with the letter "T" hanging.

Taylor Swift had attended Kansas City's game against the Buffalo Bills at the AFC Championship, where the former won and qualified for the Super Bowl 2025. She is also highly expected to be in Sunday's game.

The Chiefs will next play against the Philadelphia Eagles at the upcoming Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday (Feb. 9) in New Orleans.

