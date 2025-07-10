"They want to physically beat you up" – Mark Schlereth shares bold take on Sean McVay’s explosive Rams offense heading into 2025 NFL season

Former Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth is deeply impressed with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams' explosive offense. Schlereth took to "Breakfast Ball" on FS1 on Thursday and lauded McVay for not only his coaching ability, but his deceiving, yet explosive, offensive scheme.

"We talk about the wide receivers: Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, and all that," Schlereth said. "Sean McVay is one of those coaches who looks like a wide-open, three-wide-receiver guy. That’s just the illusion — he calls it the “illusion of complexity." It’s a disguise, because what they want to do is physically beat you up. They catch you in all their motions and shifts in their three-wide sets.

"They’ve got the ability — whether it’s Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp — to block you on the edge with receivers. They are a physical football team. That’s what they don’t get credit for, because they’re so high-flying and so good on offense with their quarterback."

Cooper Kupp is no longer a member of the Rams since he was released before signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. However, the Rams did acquire the services of Davante Adams on a two-year, $44 million contract after he was released from the Jets.

Pairing Adams up with young star receiver Puka Nacua should keep this Rams offense just as explosive, especially with former Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford still at the helm of the offense.

Rams hope to capitalize on great 2024 season push

NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA

The Rams are looking to take things a step further in 2025 after making a significant Super Bowl push last season. Los Angeles put together a record of 10-7 to win the NFC West.

In the playoffs, Matthew Stafford's team thwarted the Vikings in the wild-card round, before getting eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

With Davante Adams' addition to the offense to complement Puka Nacua, the Rams are looking to be the team to beat in their division once again. Los Angeles could be on the verge of returning to the playoffs for yet another explosive run in 2025.

