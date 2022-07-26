"They went 14-2" - Robert Griffin III reminds everyone what happened last time Bill Belichick did not name a coordinator

Bill Belichick is considered by most to be one of the best head coaches in NFL history. After leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and ten appearances, it’s hard to believe anyone would criticize him. However, that’s exactly what’s happening.

As the NFL's 32 teams embark on their training camps and prepare for the preseason, Belichick has yet to name an offensive coordinator. This could mean he’ll call the plays himself. No one knows for sure, because, as with everything else, the Patriots are playing things close to the vest.

Former NFL quarterback and analyst Robert Griffin III joined ESPN’s morning show "Get Up" to offer his opinion on whether or not the lack of an OC is a big deal.

"Well, guys, I think this is a huge deal, monumental, mark your calendars. This is going to be game-changing."

"I think it's an advantage for the Patriots. Honestly, every offensive coordinator that I've ever worked with, and every defensive coordinator that I've ever gone up against, they have a stick... something that, you know, like this is a massive tendency that they're going to do first, second, third down, and long third and short in the redzone."

Griffin continued by pointing out how Belichick and the Patriots faired the last time they didn't name a coordinator.

"Now, if you flashback to the last time the Patriots did not name a coordinator on offense or defense, it was 2010. Guess what? They went 14-2. So Bill Belichick has earned the right to do things the way that he wants to do them."

Bill Belichick will guide the Patriots into 2022 against a loaded AFC

Realistically, though, the Patriots of 2010 still had Tom Brady at quarterback and the landscape of the AFC was far different from what it is now. The Patriots are not the best team in their division anymore. Competing for one of the three available wild card spots in the playoffs won’t be easy against the heavily loaded AFC West and AFC North.

The Bills are one of the top favorites to win the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Jets had a stellar draft. Additionally, the Dolphins are stronger on offense compared to last year with their offseason acquisitions, including Tyreek Hill.

