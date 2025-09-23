"They did whole bunch of dumb sh*t again": Bill Simmons claims Brian Callahan could be first HC fired in 2025 season after Titans' disastrous start

Brian Callahan's run as the Tennessee Titans' head coach isn't looking good. Standing at 0-3 for the season, many believe Callahan might be staring down the barrel of getting fired.

Bill Simmons spoke on the Titans' situation on his YouTube show on Monday.

"We might have a new entry to the 'first coach fire,'" he said. "There were 'fire Callahan' chants [in Week 3]. They've had 31 penalties in three weeks. They did a whole bunch of dumb sh*t again."

Simmons highlighted a moment right before halftime against the Indianapolis Colts that underscored the Titans' poor shape.

"It was 4th-and-1. They're on the 39-yard line with 46 seconds left in the first half. Indie calls timeout because they want to get the ball back. The timeout ends, and Callahan is still deciding whether he wants to do a field goal or not. They get a delay of game -- they were coming out of a timeout that they didn't even call!"

The Colts ended up driving it back the other way after Tennessee missed the field goal to secure a field goal of their own right before halftime.

The blunder formed part of an entire game's worth of errors that ultimately led to a 41-20 beatdown at the hands of Indie.

Brian Callahan might very well be on the hot seat

Playing a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward already presents a number of challenges. Combine that with a pedestrian receiving corps, and the Titans' 0-3 start to the season becomes more understandable.

Week 1 had some optimism to it, when Tennessee stayed within eight points of a strong Denver Broncos team, losing only 20-12 on the road. However, the wheels started coming off in Week 2, as their losing margins have only grown since.

They followed up the Broncos loss with a resounding 33-19 defeat to the LA Rams, and things only got worse with their latest beating by the Colts.

The Titans don't have a whole lot to show when it comes to their roster. Cam Ward is no superstar, and his supporting cast isn't helping, either. Beyond Tony Pollard in the backfield, the rest of the offense isn't producing as it should, which is underscored by porous offensive-line play. Ward was left with little help in the pocket versus Indie, as he endured four sacks on the day.

