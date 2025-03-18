"They will forever regret it" - Titans given stern warning over passing on Shedeur Sanders with No. 1 overall pick of the draft, by NFL analyst

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless believes the Tennessee Titans will "forever regret" not taking Shedeur Sanders with the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Bayless took to his podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show," to discuss Sanders ahead of the upcoming draft festivities.

Bayless said that Tennessee will eventually regret not taking Sanders with their prime first overall selection in April, unless his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, has leveraged his influence into making it clear that he wants his son to end up in New York with the Giants.

“But I'm going to say this again - if the Tennessee Titans don't take Shedeur Sanders, they will forever regret it," Bayless said (at the 49:07 mark).

"Now, that's unless Deion has quietly made it clear to Tennessee and maybe to Cleveland that he wants his son playing in the Big Apple in New York for the Giants, who draft third. Is it possible the Giants would then talk themselves out of Shedeur? As a Cowboy fan, I sure hope so.”

Sanders is an appealing selection for any team in need of a quarterback. He's a proven accurate passer with a 74 percent completion percentage in 2024 and did it all while being the most-sacked quarterback in the FBS over the past two seasons with 94 sacks. The Colorado signal-caller also had the second-most touchdown passes over the past two seasons with 64.

He wrapped up his senior season with 4,134 passing yards, good for fourth-most in the nation, 37 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions.

Will Tennessee pass up on Shedeur Sanders at first overall?

Tennessee needs a quarterback, however, they're also in need of a lot more as well. Bringing a quarterback into a situation with virtually no effective supporting cast around him wouldn't be a great start to a young career, so the Titans could also look elsewhere with their first overall selection.

Teams such as the Giants or Browns seem like more likely landing spots for Shedeur Sanders, but of course, only time will tell in regards to where the Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller will end up.

Another key factor is Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Many have Ward ranked higher than Sanders as the best available quarterback in the class. It's possible Ward will be selected by the Titans as well to open up the draft next month.

The 2025 NFL Draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

