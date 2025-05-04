"They will not give him a 2nd contract" - Steelers insider drops truth bomb on George Pickens' future amid trade rumors

George Pickens has been in the spotlight this week, with reports suggesting that the Pittsburgh Steelers might look to trade the wideout. Although Pickens reportedly wants to remain at Pittsburgh, Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac has suggested that the team might not offer the receiver a contract extension.

On Saturday, Dulac appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" to discuss Pickens' future in Pittsburgh.

"Very presumptive [trade] rumors," Dulac said (0:54). "I never expected that to happen. It was never indicated to me that it was going to happen. Now, that being said, I do not expect him to be here beyond this year. They will not give him a second contract. They have until November if they want to trade him and pick up.

"They got a No. 2 for Chase Claypool. Maybe they can snooker another NFL team and get a No. 2 for George Pickens. And then, what you do, Rich, is, maybe I've outlined this to you in the past. Pick up another No. 2, and they get a bunch of comp picks at No. 3 and 4 rounds next year. Package a bunch of those together. Move up in the first round and go get the quarterback you want."

The Steelers took Pickens in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The receiver was drafted on the back of winning the national championship at Georgia.

According to Spotrac, Pickens signed a four-year, $6,752,179 rookie contract with the Steelers. He is entering the final year of his deal in 2025, but there have been no signs that Pittsburgh will extend his stay at the team.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan also denied the rumors of Pickens being traded this offseason. Khan also said he is looking forward to watching Pickens play alongside DK Metcalf, who was acquired through a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

How did George Pickens fare in the 2024 NFL season?

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens

George Pickens had decent production in the 2024 season. He recorded a team-high 900 yards and three touchdowns on 59 receptions across 14 regular-season games for the Steelers.

In Pittsburgh's Wild Card round loss against the Baltimore Ravens, Pickens posted 87 yards on five receptions.

Across his three years with the Steelers, Pickens has 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

