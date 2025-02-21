“Things are better left unsaid” - Ron Rivera takes issue with Cam Newton’s controversial comments about Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera has responded to Cam Newton's recent controversial comments. Newton recently joined Travis Hunter's podcast and discussed what it was like when he was selected first overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

Ad

Newton complained about being drafted to a locker room full of "losers." This sparked a ton of criticism towards Newton on social media, with many scolding him for the distasteful comments, including his former teammate Steve Smith Sr.

Recently, Rivera spoke to The Athletic, where he gave his thoughts on Newton's comments. Simply put, Rivera did not appreciate his former quarterback's comments either.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sometimes things are better left unsaid," Rivera said. "And I’d loved to have seen him be a little more diplomatic. Just because a lot of those guys on that 2010 team became some of those guys that went to the Super Bowl in 2015. It’s unfortunate he made the comments and now he’s just gotta live with them and own up."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rivera served as coach for Carolina from 2011 to 2019. During that time, Rivera managed to coach the Panthers to three consecutive playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl appearance. He was fired in 2019 after multiple straight losses, and Newton was sidelined by an injury.

Rivera would eventually find himself as the coach of the Washington Commanders, where he spent four seasons before again being fired. The veteran coach is set to take on an unspecified role with the Cal football program.

Ad

A look back at Cam Newton and his time with the Carolina Panthers

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Radio Row - Source: Imagn

While Cam Newton may have inherited a locker room full of "losers" upon being drafted in 2011, it didn't remain that way forever. Three of his seasons with the club were winning records, which included Newton winning league MVP in 2015 when the Carolina Panthers went 15-1. That was also the year the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Ad

Unfortunately for Carolina, Newton and the Panthers fell 24-10 in a game where Newton was sacked six times. The club could not replicate the success of that season with Newton at the helm following that year, and in 2020, Newton attempted to seek a trade.

After the Panthers failed to find a trade partner, Newton was released. He'd play one season for the New England Patriots before returning for one final season with the Panthers in 2021, where he started five games, losing all five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.