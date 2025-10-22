  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Thirsty for attention" "He needs to divorce her": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly tries to convince Rams QB to feature on TikTok

"Thirsty for attention" "He needs to divorce her": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly tries to convince Rams QB to feature on TikTok

By Arnold
Modified Oct 22, 2025 11:59 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly tries to convince Rams QB to feature on TikTok - Source: Getty

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been in the spotlight amid the team's BYE Week. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Stafford's wife, Kelly, was heard trying to convince the quarterback to feature on her TikTok videos.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans caught a glimpse of the video, they had some wild reactions.

"So thirsty for attention," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"He needs to divorce her," another added.
"He looks like he’s trying to remember if he’s in trouble or not," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Feel bad for Stafford! She was not like that back when he was a rookie. She’s been nothing but a distraction for him," one wrote.
Ad
"Her desire to be the reason why they are so successful is so obvious," another added.
"Another attention seeker that thinks she is the star," a user tweeted.

Stafford and Kelly married in 2015. The couple has four children together.

Stafford is currently in his 17th season in the NFL, and his fourth with the Rams. He led the Rams to Super Bowl glory in 2022.

Ad

Although Stafford has guided the Rams to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, the team has failed to make a deep run in the postseason.

Matthew Stafford's LA Rams will return to action against New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season

NFL: LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford - Source: Imagn
NFL: LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford - Source: Imagn

Following their Week 8 BYE, Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams (5-2) will return to action against the New Orleans Saints (1-6) on Nov. 2. Their Week 9 clash will kick off at 5:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Ad

The Saints' only win this season came against the New York Giants in Week 5. They have lost two games since then. New Orleans will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

The Rams, on the other hand, entered their BYE Week with a 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications