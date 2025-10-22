"Thirsty for attention" "He needs to divorce her": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly tries to convince Rams QB to feature on TikTok

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been in the spotlight amid the team's BYE Week. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Stafford's wife, Kelly, was heard trying to convince the quarterback to feature on her TikTok videos.When fans caught a glimpse of the video, they had some wild reactions.&quot;So thirsty for attention,&quot; one tweeted.Nikumpoup Izu @nikumpoupLINK@_MLFootball So thirsty for attention&quot;He needs to divorce her,&quot; another added.&quot;He looks like he’s trying to remember if he’s in trouble or not,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Feel bad for Stafford! She was not like that back when he was a rookie. She’s been nothing but a distraction for him,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Her desire to be the reason why they are so successful is so obvious,&quot; another added.&quot;Another attention seeker that thinks she is the star,&quot; a user tweeted.Stafford and Kelly married in 2015. The couple has four children together.Stafford is currently in his 17th season in the NFL, and his fourth with the Rams. He led the Rams to Super Bowl glory in 2022.Although Stafford has guided the Rams to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, the team has failed to make a deep run in the postseason.Matthew Stafford's LA Rams will return to action against New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of 2025 NFL seasonNFL: LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford - Source: ImagnFollowing their Week 8 BYE, Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams (5-2) will return to action against the New Orleans Saints (1-6) on Nov. 2. Their Week 9 clash will kick off at 5:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.The Saints' only win this season came against the New York Giants in Week 5. They have lost two games since then. New Orleans will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.The Rams, on the other hand, entered their BYE Week with a 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.