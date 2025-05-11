"This is not a 5th overall pick" - NFL insider rips into Mason Graham for lackluster effort at Browns camp

In contrast to most NFL analysts who predicted defensive tackle Mason Graham would be selected in the first round during the pre-draft phase, NFL analyst John Frascella declared that he didn't even consider Graham a first-round pick.

It seems Frascella is still not convinced that Graham, a former standout defender for the University of Michigan, is a first-round talent, even after the Cleveland Browns selected him with the fifth pick in last month's draft.

On Saturday, Graham got sick during the Browns' rookie minicamp. He had to walk away from the practice field to wash off his helmet before he could resume his drills after he unexpectedly vomited on Saturday, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Frascella reiterated that Graham is not good enough to be a top-5 draft pick on social media on Saturday night. In the post on X, he included a video of the defensive tackle struggling with some drills in practice.

“I don’t care what anyone says, this is not a 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft, you can’t draft people on ‘name value’,” Frascella posted.

During his time at Michigan, Graham was a defensive stalwart, particularly in crucial games against fierce rivals. He will have time to develop, but it will probably take some time for Graham to reach his best shape in the NFL.

Mason Graham to play with and learn from Myles Garrett

The fact that Mason Graham can pick up tips from an experienced member of his new team puts him in a favorable position. The Browns reportedly aim to strengthen their pass rush unit by pairing Garrett with Myles Garrett.

Garrett will remain in Cleveland through the 2030 season after the Browns signed him to a four-year, $160 million extension in March. Graham and the younger defensive linemen on the Browns roster will benefit from the veteran guidance Garrett will provide.

"I mean, he's just a great overall player that you can learn a lot from. Seems like a good person. I haven't met him, but I'm sure I'll meet him pretty shortly," Graham said shortly after he was drafted by the Browns. "But, yeah, just gaining knowledge from him. He's one of the best, if not the best, so I'm just grateful to learn from him. I've been blessed with a good vet."

Graham recorded nine sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 39 games at Michigan. In his final season, he recorded 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, earning him a spot on the First-Team All-American.

