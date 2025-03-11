"This is an absolute steal" - NFL fans react to Broncos signing Dre Greenlaw for $35,000,000 in free agency

The Denver Broncos prioritized improving their defense on the opening day of the NFL's free agency period and acquired two former San Francisco 49ers, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Both players inked three-year deals with the franchise, with the former landing a $45 million contract and the latter signing a $35 million agreement.

Fans on social media lauded the Broncos' front office for signing two of the finest defensive players available in free agency. They were especially impressed with Greenlaw's acquisition and the modest cost they paid to sign him:

49ers fans, meanwhile, were distraught about losing Dre Greenlaw and voiced their frustration about losing the linebacker:

"Man! The 49ers are broke AF! This was definitely a fair price for someone like Greenlaw. We are so cooked," @BoxKev wrote.

"This one gon hurt the most. Go be great Dre," @Herlens_ said.

"A complete and utter failure by the San Francisco 49ers' organization. You should be ashamed," @cgawilson added.

The 27-year-old was limited to only two appearances last season after struggling to recover from the Achilles rupture he suffered in the 49ers' Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco seemingly felt that the $35 million price tag was too steep for a player who missed all but two games last year and let him walk.

