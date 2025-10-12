“This is absolutely a fireable offense”: NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson fuming at Aaron Glenn during Jets vs. Broncos clash

Garrett Wilson was involved in a heated exchange on Sunday with Jets coach Aaron Glenn while walking back to the locker room at halftime. The wide receiver did not seem to be on the same page with Glenn's decision in the final drive of the first half against the Broncos.New York had a two-minute drive near the end of the second quarter. The team went for a fourth-and-1 with a fake punt and let the clock run out to end the half. NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a clip of the play.&quot;This was the ending of the half: The #Jets had 4th-and-1 from near midfield and the clock was running. They just let the run clock out. Zero urgency. Garrett Wilson looks like he's had enough,&quot; Meirov tweeted.Fans shared their reactions.&quot;this is absolutely a fireable offense,&quot; a fan wrote.ace @hardware13aceLINK@MySportsUpdate this is absolutely a fireable offense&quot;Fire Aaron Glenn now he’s fucking laughing,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Fire Glenn ASAP. Ran the ball 4 times in two-minute drill, called 2 yard out routes, and Fields is waiting for a play call with the clock running near the 50. This is not a player problem with the Jets offense, it’s a coaching problem,&quot; a fan said.Here are more fan reactions on X.&quot;That's ZERO trust in your QB. That's why this happened,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;England May declare war on us after this game,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Jets didn’t have a timeout to burn and Aaron Glenn knew better than to run another play…it’s not that hard to let the clock run when your offense is ass as much as the jets are,&quot; one fan tweeted.The Jets trailed 10-6 at halftime. New York's offense struggled in the first half, recording only 32 yards and two first downs. Wilson has one reception for two yards in the first 30 minutes.Can Garrett Wilson and the Jets secure their first win?The Jets entered Week 6 as the only winless team in the NFL this season and are desperate for a breakthrough victory. However, Sunday's game has been the worst of the campaign for Garrett Wilson.New York scored a field goal in the fifth minute to reduce the Broncos' lead to one point. The defense earned them two more points to put them in front with 18 minutes left.The Jets' passing game is nowhere to be seen, recording only 11 yards. Denver has outgained them in total yards 181 to 79. However, if the team manages to get itself together, it might produce an upset in London.