"This basketball gimmick sucks": Pat McAfee team member calls out C.J. Stroud over pre-game warmup routine for Texans-Buccaneers MNF clash

Following an underwhelming performance in the season opener against the LA Rams, C.J. Stroud will get another chance to change the narrative around him in Week 2. The quarterback led the Houston Texans out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the NRG Stadium.Ahead of the game, the former Ohio State quarterback was seen training with a basketball during the warmups. Over the years, he has incorporated a couple of sports, including baseball and golf, into his warm-up routine in a bid to prepare his entire body for the upcoming game.The antics didn't sit well with Boston Connor ahead of the Buccaneers game. The “Pat McAfee Show” crew member called it out, demanding an end to it despite admitting his admiration for the quarterback.“I’m a big CJ Stroud guy. This basketball warm-up gimmick sucks,” Connor wrote.Entering his third season in the league, there are definitely a lot of eyes on C.J. Stroud, with a lot of projections on how he will turn out. Following an outstanding rookie season, he faced some challenges in his second season in the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2024.Although he threw for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns with 63.2% completion last season, he was sacked 52 times, fumbled the ball 10 times and threw 12 interceptions. There's definitely a need to improve on this in 2025 to ensure a secure future in the league.C.J. Stroud adapting to life as the face of the TexansC.J. Stroud’s impressive rookie season brought a lot of attention to him in the NFL world. While he's always been in the spotlight during his Ohio State days, this is a much different level. Now in his third season, the quarterback is learning how to balance life and public attention.&quot;When you're young in the NFL, trying to have fun being around, you enjoy a lot of the different things that it comes with,&quot; Stroud told ESPN. &quot;And I think I've just grown as a person. ... So I just try my best to learn as a man of God, first and foremost, and then, just as an NFL quarterback, just the things to do and not to do.&quot;After a 2024 season where he acknowledged that football sometimes lacked enjoyment, C.J. Stroud adopted a low-key offseason approach in 2025. He minimized public appearances, prioritizing his focus on football, family and faith. It is to be seen how this pays off this season.