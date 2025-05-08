"This is becoming a distraction" - Julian Edelman flips his stance on Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson amid CBS interview controversy

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has reversed his position on Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson. Edelman now labels the relationship a "distraction" for the legendary coach, a change from his supportive stance on April 30.

Ad

Edelman played his entire 12-year NFL career under Belichick with the Patriots. Hudson, a 2022 college graduate, has been dating Belichick since 2023, with the 49-year age gap drawing considerable attention. Belichick begins his tenure as the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The retired receiver made his latest comments during an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Wednesday. It marked a clear shift from his previous defense of Hudson on his "Dudes on Dudes" podcast with former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The No. 1 thing we used to talk about all the time in New England was distractions," Edelman said. "Let's not make distractions. The game's already as hard as it is. To prepare for it, to play, to coach. Anytime we do behind-the-scenes this, that, you've got someone that represents you, they're gonna jump in, but now that it's gained and it's snowballed to what it's become right now, where we're talking about it three weeks later, it's becoming a distraction. That's what we all think right now. This is becoming a distraction. We gotta practice what we preach here."man.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

The controversy gained momentum after Hudson interrupted Belichick's CBS Sunday Morning interview when the coach was asked how the couple met. "We're not talking about this," Hudson interjected from off-camera.

Ad

Jordon Hudson is handling Bill Belichick's brand

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Last week, Julian Edelman defended Jordon Hudson on his podcast.

Ad

"When you look at this situation and you say, 'This is his girlfriend jumping in,' I think that's unfair," Edelman said on April 30, via 'Dudes n Dudes.' "I think she's actually working with Coach Belichick in the professional world."

Hudson serves as COO of "Belichick Productions" and has inserted herself into North Carolina's football operations. According to reports, Belichick requested Hudson to be copied on all his emails at the university, which are public records due to North Carolina being a public institution.

Ad

The situation has already affected potential publicity opportunities for the program. NFL Films reportedly wanted to feature North Carolina for its popular "Hard Knocks" documentary series, which would have provided valuable exposure for the school. However, negotiations fell through after Hudson reportedly demanded from an executive producer the right to review daily footage. She reportedly told producers to "treat her with respect, or they wouldn't get to use Belichick's IP."

Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, took the Tar Heels job in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.