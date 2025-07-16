“This only the beginning”: Jets CB Sauce Gardner makes feelings known after historic $120,400,000 contract extension

The New York Jets signed Sauce Gardner to a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension on Tuesday, making the 24-year-old star the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Ad

The agreement was reached a day after the team had agreed a hefty four-year extension with wide receiver Garrett Wilson worth $130 million. The organization has now locked down two key young players for the future in as many days.

Following the announcement of Gardner's new contract, which will pay him an average of $30.1 million year, the former Cincinnati Bearcat expressed his gratitude to the Jets, his teammates, agents and fans on X.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"THE DEAL IS DONE📝. This only the beginning. My brother @allantegardner bts & @ajv got it done. I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat, & tears we put in, and JETS NATION... I appreciate y'all supporting me💚 Thank you GOD🥀," Gardner tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sauce Gardner was selected as the fourth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons in the league, he emerged as one of the league's best cornerbacks, winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award and was named to two First-Team All-Pros.

After signing an agreement that secures his spot on the Jets until 2030, Gardner can now concentrate fully on football as training camp approaches. After what was, by his standards, a mixed 2024 season, Gardner is looking for a strong 2025 with a new coaching staff led by coach Aaron Glenn.

Ad

New York will also have its sights set on ending the NFL's longest active playoff drought this season after securing the futures of two of its top players. With the help of top players like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, the Jets will hope that the new leadership of coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey spearheads a successful revival.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look at the highest-paid NFL players by position after Sauce Gardner's contract extension

With Sauce Gardner now the highest-paid cornerback in the league, let's examine the highest-paid players at each position in the NFL, based on their average annual earnings.

1) Quarterback - Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - $60 million per year

2) Running back - Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - $20.6 million per year

Ad

3) Wide receiver - Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - $40.25 million per year

4) Tight end - George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - $19.1 million per year

5) Fullback - C.J. Ham (Minnesota Vikings) - $4.32 million per year

6) Offensive tackle - Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - $28.12 million per year

7) Guard - Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) - $23.5 million per year

8) Center - Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs) - $18 million per year

9) Defensive end - Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - $40 million per year

Ad

10) Defensive lineman - Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) - $31.75 million per year

11) Linebacker - Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) - $21 million per year

12) Cornerback - Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) - $30.1 million per year

13) Safety - Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions) - $21.5 million per year

14) Kicker - Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) - $6.4 million per year

15) Punter - Michael Dickson (Seattle Seahawks) - $4.05 million

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.