“This is what cancerous energy looks like”: Shedeur Sanders mom Pilar blasts Rex Ryan for targeting Coach Prime’s son over Browns QB woes

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight ever since the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the fifth round this year. The quarterback is yet to play a snap in the regular season, but Sanders made some bold comments last week when he said he was "capable of doing better" than the current starters around the NFL. Sanders' comments didn't go down well with former NFL coach Rex Ryan, who, on Monday, said that the Browns QB is "running his mouth" and should be working at the facility.

Later on Monday, Sanders' mother, Pilar, hit back at Ryan via her Instagram story, slamming the ESPN analyst.

"To young Athletes and Football fans, This is what impotent, cancerous, envious energy looks like. This type of Evile goes waaay back – you can cut it with a knife – embedded in blood and bones seeping through all of the rotting worm holes it has. What and who does he really represent? Its’ family and peers should be embarrassed to know and let this on their platforms. There’s no room for this type in sports. Please 🤫 Tsk tsk tsk Enuff!." Pilar wrote on her IG story while showing a picture of Ryan.

Ryan was critical of Sanders on ESPN's "Get Up" when he called the Browns' rookie QB an "embarrassment."

"This kid talks, and he runs his mouth," Ryan said. "Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your a*s in the first row and study and do all that.

"If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback; you should be."

Sanders was named as the Browns' QB3 in the offseason, behind starter Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders' Browns will face Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' Browns (1-3) will face the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) in Week 5 of the season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Browns' only win this season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. They lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 4. As things stand, Joe Flacco is expected to continue as Cleveland's QB1.

