"This is the closest Cowboys will get to a Super Bowl": Emmanuel Acho takes shots at Jerry Jones' $10.1B franchise

Former NFL player turned analyst Emmanuel Acho had no mercy for the Dallas Cowboys after spotting a fan watching his "The Facility" show live in New Orleans. Super Bowl week is special for plenty of people, but one imagines that fans from the two teams playing in the big game would be the majority of the public enjoying pre-game activities.

On Friday's edition of his show, Acho went directly to talk with the fan and asked him what he was doing in New Orleans since his team was nowhere near the championship game.

"You know why I'm here, but the question is, you're in a Cowboys jersey, why are you here?" Acho started.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the fan said he enjoyed the show and loved LeSean McCoy, James Jones, Chase Daniel and Acho himself, he returned to the table to keep taking shots at the NFC East squad.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I was just curious, like, 'Why is a Cowboys fan here?' I was confused. That is the closest the Cowboys are gonna get to a Super Bowl," he added.

Expand Tweet

Emmanuel Acho represented the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL in 2013 and 2014, playing six and 14 games, respectively, recording 22 total tackles. Perhaps his prior affiliation with the Eagles also pushed him to go after this fan and his team.

The Cowboys haven't been to the Super Bowl since 1996 when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17, at Sun Devil Stadium to win their fifth championship. They have tried to return to the big game, but Jerry Jones' decisions when it comes to roster construction or signing a head coach has made fans believe the owner hasn't really given the team the right tools to compete for a title.

Emmanuel Acho called out NFL media over Jalen Hurts criticism

A couple of weeks ago, as the Philadelphia Eagles knocked out the Washington Commanders with a 55-23 win in the NFC Championship Game, Jalen Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns to lead his team to the promised land.

Emmanuel Acho took this opportunity to call out Hurts' critics for still doubting him when he's a star when it comes to a major stat: wins.

“If you’re still doubting Jalen Hurts, what are you doing? The only statistics that matter is winning and that’s what he does best.”

Expand Tweet

Hurts will have the chance to get revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after losing Super Bowl LVII two years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.