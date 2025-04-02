“This clown needs to sit down”: NFL fans slam Colin Cowherd for downplaying Chiefs’ win total in 2025 season

Colin Cowherd has built a reputation as one of sports media’s most polarizing voices, delivering bold takes for over two decades. He recently weighed in on the NFL's projected win totals, predicting that the Kansas City Chiefs will fall under their predicted 11.5 wins, drawing reactions from fans.

Ad

He said:

"I think Kansas City under 11.5 is one of my favorite bets. Remember, they were 11-0 in one score games. Like recovering fumbles, regression is coming. Even if they go 8-3. Nobody goes 11-0 in one score games. Also, they're still trying to figure out their offensive line."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Joe Thuney left, their best offensive lineman. They're using somebody's backup at left tackle. They're an injury away on the o-line from being a complete mess. They're also getting older in key spots. The under on Kansas City."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their reaction to Cowherd's comments, with one calling him a "clown" and predicting that the Chiefs would be back in the Super Bowl:

"This clown needs to sit down and shut up! He does this every season, yet is time and time again proven wrong. We’ll be back in the Super Bowl, weather (sic) he likes it or not. 🏹 #ChiefsKingdom."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan called Cowherd's take repetitive:

"I think this is a take they say every year"

Another questioned Cowherd's claim:

"So 11-0 in one score games a weakness now? Last year you said it was a strength, and a good “business decision”. Which one is it, Colin?"

Another tagged Old Takes Exposed:

"@OldTakesExposed for when they win their 12th game"

Ad

Here are other reactions to Cowherd's take.

"One thing I've learned is to never bet against this team as long as Reed, Mahomes and spags are still there," one said.

"Best Wins bet every year is to go under for the top predicted wins team... and over for the least predicted wins team. Easy money," another commented.

Ad

Chiefs have fourth-best Super Bowl odds

The Kansas City Chiefs open with the fourth-best odds to win their third Super Bowl in four seasons. FanDuel gives the Chiefs +850 odds to win the title, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (+600), Baltimore Ravens (+700) and Buffalo Bills (+750).

Kansas City's offensive line struggled last season and could be a major question mark heading into 2025. The team will need to replace Joe Thuney, who has earned All-Pro honors in each of the past three seasons, including first-team selections in 2023 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.