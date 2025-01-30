"This is crazy" - Inside Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' special moment cheering for Chiefs after booking Super Bowl trip

Taylor Swift celebrated the Chiefs' incredible victory at the AFC Championship last Sunday, Jan. 26, with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. The two had an incredible time together cheering for the team and later celebrating their win.

The Chiefs competed against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship and emerged victorious, qualifying for the Super Bowl for the third successive year.

Fans are actively sharing videos on social media of the celebration of Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift. They were also joined by Travis Kelce's mother, Donna. The pop star hugged Donna and Brittany and excitedly talked about the Chiefs' win.

"God what a game. My heart was in my throat, I was like I need to get medevac'd out of here. This is crazy," Swift said.

Swift also spoke about Brittany, calling her the strong support pillar of the Chiefs.

"Oh my God, you kept me so calm the last couple weeks," Swift said.

For gameday, Taylor Swift styled in a black outfit. She wore an oversized black jacket with a brown design on it, paired with a winter cap, while Brittany Mahomes styled in a white fur jacket and black pants.

Taylor Swift is "embracing WAG life"

Taylor Swift is now an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and she frequently attends her boyfriend's games to cheer for him.

In December 2024, an insider opened up about Taylor Swift's football-related lifestyle in an exclusive interview with Page Six. The insider said:

"Taylor is really embracing WAG life. I think she’s adapted so well to WAG life because she truly understands what it’s like to be part of a team — especially coming off Eras where she formed such a close connection with her band, dancers, singers and crew.

"She appreciates that sort of camaraderie and collaboration, that kind of chosen family. She fully gets and respects those bonds and why they need to be supported."

Travis Kelce also opened up about Swift and her excitement while watching Chiefs games. In a January 15 appearance on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Kelce talked about Swift, saying (as per E! Online):

"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game. She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to complete their three-peat of winning the Super Bowl in 2025. They are all set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 at Super Bowl LIX.

