"This is crazy" - Jaylon Moore's wife Sidney upset with Donald Trump's administration scrapping emergency abortion mandate in hospitals

Chiefs OT Jaylon Moore's wife, Sidney, has spoken out against the Trump administration on Thursday for canceling a rule made during President Biden’s time that required hospitals to perform emergency abortions to save a woman’s life. The mandate also stands in states where abortion is banned.
This rule was first made in July 2022 under a law called EMTALA, which says hospitals that take Medicare money must give emergency care to anyone who needs it. The Biden administration said this included abortion if the pregnancy put the woman’s life or health at risk.
But now, Trump officials say the rule causes legal confusion and have thus revoked the requirement. They say EMTALA still applies, but hospitals no longer have to do emergency abortions.
One of the people reacting strongly was Sidney Moore. She shared her frustration on Instagram after reading the news in The Washington Post.
“I have no words. This is crazy,” she wrote.
Sidney and Jaylon Moore have two sons. Their first was born in 2022, and their second, Bronsen Emmett Moore, was born on February 26, 2024.
Jaylon Moore's wife Sidney is a registered nurse
More than speaking as a mom, Sidney Moore is speaking as a medical professional. She became a registered nurse in 2020 after earning her degree from Kankakee Community College.
On May 16, 2020, on Instagram, Sidney celebrated her achievement.
"Won’t he do it!!! Thank you God for giving me the strength," read her caption along with a picture in her uniform.
As per her LinkedIn, Sidney works full-time at ShiftMed in Santa Clara, California, taking care of patients.
In March, she and Jaylon got married, and she shared wedding photos on Instagram, captioning them:
"Forever Moore 💍💙."
It happened shortly after signing his $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before switching to Patrick Mahomes' team, Jaylon Moore was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team.
