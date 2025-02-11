"This is too creepy for me" - NFL fans in shock over viral video of Eagles fan using Patrick Mahomes voodoo doll

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs played one of their worst games in recent years during Super Bowl LIX, suffering a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes played one of the worst games of his entire career, completing 21-of-32 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Much of Mahomes' good passing stats came in garbage time.

Could Mahomes and the Chiefs' poor performance have been due to a woman allegedly practicing witchcraft on Mahomes in the stands? Probably not, but it was an interesting incident during the game.

Here's the viral video of the Philly fan constantly jabbing a pin into a voodoo doll of Mahomes, spotted allegedly doing witchcraft during the Super Bowl:

The replies to the video were varied. Some fans pointed out how creepy and weird it was for someone to perform witchcraft on a voodoo doll of Mahomes. Others thought it was crazy, while some pointed out it isn't that serious to do to a football player.

Here's how NFL fans reacted:

"She bet her entire 401K on the game," a fan said.

"Why is it ever this deep," a fan questioned.

Some fans speculated that the fan's actions may have actually contributed to Mahomes and the Chiefs' sub-par performance.

Some believe the fan's curse worked, while others made jokes such as the fan likely having a lot of betting money on the Eagles.

Here's how other fans reacted to the video:

"Aaayyoo she might be the reason they lost," a fan said.

"That sh*t real too. I bet she had something on that boy. I never seen him play that bad," a fan said.

"Well it worked," a fan replied.

Was Sunday's performance against the Philadelphia Eagles the worst of Patrick Mahomes' career?

Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Despite the box score stats, Sunday's Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was undoubtedly one of Patrick Mahomes' worst performances.

He threw two costly interceptions in the first half, one of which resulted in a pick-six for Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Mahomes even finished the game with a quarterback rating of just 11.4, which is the second-lowest of his entire career. Despite ending with with 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, most of his passing yards and touchdowns came during garbage time, when the game was already decided.

More impressively, on the Eagles side, they disrupted Mahomes without blitzing on any of his 42 dropbacks.

In the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes threw for 270 yards but had two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Do you think Sunday was the worst game that Patrick Mahomes has had in the NFL?

