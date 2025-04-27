"This is cruel" - NFL fans react to Tyler Warren getting pranked call like Shedeur Sanders during 2025 Draft

NFL fans were disappointed when one person pranked called several draft prospects during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders was pranked call during the draft, and Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Tyler Warren was. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Warren got a prank called the tight end.

After the tight end got pranked called, NFL fans were stunned by it and angry at the person who was doing it.

"Whoever is giving their numbers to people who aren’t involved with the team needs to be fired immediately," a fan wrote.

"This is cruel. It's gonna keep happening each year until someone truly looks into it," a fan added.

Warren was reportedly pranked called when the New York Jets had the seventh overall pick.

"This is just horrible. I hope there are consequences," a fan wrote.

"Create an nfl application using facial scanning for team members, agents and players to use to contact each other on a secure / verified platform. Contact them through the app," a fan added.

Warren ended up being picked 14th overall by the Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I dont get it... why play with someone's life long dreams like that?," a fan wrote.

"If the source is allegedly a relative of a prominent coach, how severe a potential penalty does the NFL impose on that coach’s team?," a fan added.

Warren won the John Mackey Award in 2024, which is awarded to the best tight end in college football.

Tyler Warren is thrilled to be drafted by the Colts

Tyler Warren was thrilled to be selected by the Indianapolis Colts.

Warren was a star player at Penn State and he's eager to be a big part of the Colts offense.

"Being able to be here with my family and do this and be a Colt now is really something cool to say, and I couldn't be more happy to be here," Warren said, via the team website. "I'm just really excited to start getting in the facility again and being a football player again...

"I'm just going to do whatever is needed of me week to week, whatever it takes to win," Warren added. "That's the whole point of why we're here, to win games and be a great football team."

Warren will likely be the Colts' starting tight end in Week 1. At Penn State in 2024, he recorded 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns.

