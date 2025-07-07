"This dude isn't even making playoffs this year" - NFL fans troll Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs QB fires warning on redemption

After an underwhelming Super Bowl LIX performance, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are eager to bounce back and return to the top of the NFL in the 2025 season. The AFC West franchise entered the big game with big chances to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Despite their championship pedigree and a Super Bowl win over the Eagles two years prior, the Chiefs couldn't do much against a suffocating Vic Fangio's defense that drove Mahomes crazy all game long.

During an interview with FanDuel TV's Kay Adams, the three-time Super Bowl Champion explained his expectations for the upcoming season, sending a fiery message to his doubters.

"I'm honestly just ready to play football again," Mahomes said. "Whenever you lose, you kind of have this taste in your mouth that you want to go out there and revenge that or whatever you want to say.

"At the same time, I feel like I've had to sit back and just listen to people talk and talk and I'm like, 'let's just play football and just handle it all out there.' I don't really want to talk about it. I just want to go out and show who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs."

Many fans reacted to Patrick Mahomes' words, with some rejecting the notion that the Chiefs are capable of contending again.

"This dude isn't even making the playoffs this year," one fan said.

Jay @btcguy35 LINK yip yap the league is NOT cooked.

Dave Russell @Wildcat5_87 LINK Mahomes will probably play great, but the Chiefs aren't going back to the Super Bowl anytime soon

Others, in contrast, hyped up a potential Mahomes revenge season.

Damianm410s @Damianm410s LINK Mahomes needs to make a comback from an acl or achilles..im here for it

Buddy Boy Bets @Buddyboybets LINK Mahomes quietly preparing for redemption

Patrick Mahomes explains current relationship with Tom Brady

Amid constant comparisons to each other, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have developed a good relationship.

They clashed multiple times on the field, including in Super Bowl LV, where Brady's Buccaneers showed no mercy on Mahomes and Co. During his conversation with Kay Adams, Mahomes revealed he'd gotten advice from Brady during the offseason.

"I've actually talked to Tom [Brady] a good amount this offseason, and it's cool that he wants to give me advice," Mahomes said. "You know, he didn't have to be like that. He's such a good dude, I have so much respect for him and I'll take any advice he gives me."

Mahomes kept the advice he received from Tom Brady private, choosing not to share details publicly.

