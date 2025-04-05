"This dude is gonna cost an NFL GM his job": Fans have their say after Shedeur Sanders' pro day throwing session

On Friday, Colorado Buffaloes QB and top NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders held his pro day.

Ad

According to reports, Sanders impressed the scouts with his accurate and sharp throws, something that was caught on tape by the Buffaloes fan account '@SkoBuffsGoBuffs' on X.

"Shedeur Sanders Pro Day Highlights 🔥 #SkoBuffs," the post was captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The video led some individuals on social media to outline how impressed they were with Sanders' performance.

"Nothing but confidence," one fan wrote.

"@Giants do not fumble on this make sure he’s a Giant," one fan added.

"Most accurate thrower in the draft," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some fans were not impressed by Sanders' performance.

"This dude is gonna cost an NFL GM his job 😭😭😭," one person wrote.

"Only flaw I see that stands out the most is him patting the ball before he throws it. In the NFL that one second could be the difference between a sack fumble, interception or a touchdown," one fan added.

Ad

"If your a DB soon as you see him pat that ball it’s a green light. Tipping his pitches," one fan wrote.

Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL draft projection

Sanders is a top prospect despite the mixed reviews on social media about his pro day. He is an extremely accurate quarterback who also has a big arm, a high football IQ and is quite mobile.

Ad

By all accounts, Sanders' pro day was impressive and showed once again that he is ready to play in the NFL. He was consistently accurate, sharp with the placement of the football, and showed strong footwork from the pocket as well.

In 2024, for the Buffaloes, Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, ten interceptions, four rushing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 74.0%.

In NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0 on NFL.com, Sanders was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place