"This dude is gonna be a problem": NFL fans go wild over South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori 40-yard dash

NFL fans were shocked after Nick Emmanwori, a defensive back from the South Carolina Gamecocks, posted an impressive time in the 40-yard dash. After posting a 4.40 time in his first run, Emmanwori beat that number with a 4.38 time that sent everybody into a frenzy.

Plenty of fans reacted to this incredible run by hyping up the South Carolina product.

"This dude is gonna be a problem," Sleeper Picks' X account tweeted.

More fans joined in predicting that Nick Emmanwori would be a top talent in the NFL.

"This guy is gona be elite, he’ll have range to cover any wr1," one fan said.

"He is going to be a beast," another fan said.

Others predicted Nick Emmanwori would be selected in the early rounds of the 2025 draft, as people are finding out how special he is.

"been underrated af for too long should have won multiple awards. 1st round no doubter," one fan said.

"If he’s not a first rounder then I don’t know who is," another fan said.

"1st round talent," another fan added.

Nick Emmanwori is a junior defensive back out of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Although he's not coming from a program with a rich history in football, he still put on solid numbers before declaring for the draft.

In his three years with the Gamecocks, Emmanwori posted 244 tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He posted 57 of those tackles last season, as well as four interceptions and two passes defended. Fans are already going crazy over Emmanwori, but it remains to be seen if he caused the same effect on executives.

Nick Emmanwori posted a better time than several NFL star WRs

Nick Emmanwori's performance at the 40-yard dash impressed plenty of people. So much so that the NFL's official X/Twitter account shared a video comparing Emmanwori's run to three star wide receivers in the league, who should be faster than defensive backs.

Emmanwori beat CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Justin Jefferson, who posted a 4.50, 4.47 and 4.43 time, respectively.

Additionally, they shared a graphic comparing Emmanwori to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. The latter beat Emmanwori on the 40-yard dash (4.33) but couldn't do much against the South Carolina product's vertical jump (43" against 40.5).

The first two days of the Combine have presented plenty of surprises and this trend doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

