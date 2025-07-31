“This dude is an idiot”: NFL fans react to Donald Trump struggling to pronounce Tua Tagovailoa's name during White House speech

Donald Trump just gave NFL fans another viral moment, and not in a good way. During a White House speech announcing the return of the Presidential Fitness Test, the former president struggled badly trying to say Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s name.Trying to honor the Hawaii native as a member of the new athletic council, Trump gave it his best shot:“Tua Tagovailoa [tag-o-valia], the quarterback who is … really he’s been fantastic… when he’s not injured.”But fans didn’t let the botched pronunciation slide. X had tons of reactions. One user said,“This dude is an idiot.”Another posted, “He don’t watch sports 💀”One user tweeted, “Bro does not know ball at all😭”“Bro can’t read 😭,” tweeted another.One fan defended Trump, saying, “It’s a tough name to say.”Another said, “Almost everyone couldn't pronounce that properly. I still can't.”To Trump’s credit, he didn’t let the stumble stop him. The United States president quickly praised Tua’s talent and pointed out that the QB just needs to stay healthy.Also read: &quot;He’s a non-traditional president&quot;: Donald Trump is &quot;serious&quot; about blocking Commanders stadium deal over Redskins name changeStephen A. Smith critiques Donald Trump over Washington Commanders' name changeStephen A. Smith is criticizing Donald Trump. The ESPN analyst responded to Trump’s stance on the Washington Commanders' name. On ESPN's “First Take” episode that aired on July 21, Smith called out the US president for using the team’s name change as a “petty” and “evasive” political stunt.Trump is threatening to block federal support for the Commanders’ new $2.7 billion stadium unless they revert to their original name, &quot;the Redskins.&quot;&quot;Well, I think it's the president being petty. I think it's him being evasive,&quot; Smith said.He suggested that Trump’s comments were simply political theater designed to energize his base and derail substantive discussions.&quot;It’s much ado about nothing,&quot; he added. &quot;It's just him catering to his base to make sure that he serves, to appease them in some way to distract them from other issues, including the Epstein files,&quot; Stephen A. said.The Commanders officially rebranded in 2022 and have shown no signs of slowing down, especially under Josh Harris's new ownership.Also read: Donald Trump says he could consider renaming soccer to football