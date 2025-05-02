“This is egregious” - Anonymous NFL personnel is “livid” by Shedeur Sanders’ prank call from Jeff Ulbrich’s son

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been in the news as his son was the culprit who prank called Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft.

Jax Ulbrich got Sanders' number from a tablet from his dad, which Jeff didn't know about. The video went viral, and many were stunned by it, and one anonymous NFL personnel told The Dan Patrick Show they were livid by the prank.

"Spoke to a source yesterday, and he was upset," Patrick said. "Now he works for the NFL, I don't want to say in what capacity, but he works for the NFL. He was livid over the prank phone calls that were made by the son of the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich...

"He said, 'Do you understand what kind of breach this is? This is egregious, because this isn't just a phone call that you have. What you have to be worried about is, what if you have access to medical records? What if Jeff Ulbrich's son had access to Shedeur Sanders' medical records, and addresses information in there?"

The prank call told Shedeur Sanders he was being selected by the New Orleans Saints, which didn't happen. It was a gutless call, as it was Sanders' biggest day of his life, being drafted, and Jax Ulbrich tried to ruin it with the prank call.

Ultimately, Sanders ended up being selected 144th overall in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

NFL fines Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich over prank call

The NFL announced a fine to the Atlanta Falcons as well as defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and Ulbrich himself $100,000 in response to the situation.

Ulbrich apologized for the prank call and took full responsibility, and wouldn't be appealing the fine.

"My actions of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable," Ulbrich said at a news conference at the Falcons' facility, via ESPN. "My son's actions were absolutely inexcusable, and for that we are both deeply sorry... I promise my son and I will work hard to demonstrate we are better than this."

The NFL is also looking into the other prank calls during the draft and how to address them.

Ulbrich was hired by the Falcons as their defensive coordinator this offseason. He served as the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 2021-24 and ended the year as the Jets' interim head coach.

