  • "This is an embarrassing effort": Troy Aikman tears into Zac Taylor for Bengals' lackluster performance in humiliating 28-3 loss to Broncos

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:32 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals went into Monday night knowing that their matchup with the Denver Broncos at Mile High would be a mountain to climb without the injured Joe Burrow. The Broncos, powered by solid performances across the board, ran the visitors out of town, and the game turned out as bad as many expected for the Bengals.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning managed nothing more than an opening-drive field goal, after which Bo Nix and the Broncos scored 28 unanswered points. The opening drive provided nothing more than false hope, as Sean Payton's defense completely shut down Zac Taylor's offense, recording three sacks in the process.

Dallas Cowboys legend-turned-commentator Troy Aikman commented on the Bengals' outing, bashing Cincinnati for poor football principles.

“This is an embarrassing effort," he said, via an X post by Matt Edwards on Monday. "It’s kind of what they teach you in Pop Warner football, how to get lined up and how to get the ball snapped without taking a penalty.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Browning couldn't put up the necessary numbers to contend with the Broncos' offense. His losing effort included 125 passing yards, no touchdowns and no picks, which he recorded by completing 56.0% of his passes.

His numbers didn't measure up to Bo Nix's 326 passing yards, two touchdowns, one pick and a completion percentage of 69.0%.

How did Zac Taylor's Bengals perform in Joe Burrow's last full game?

Joe Burrow's last full game was in Week 1, when the Bengals played the Cleveland Browns on the road. The Bengals edged the Browns in a game of fourth-quarter defense.

Burrow put up a stable performance that got his team over the line. While Cleveland played a passing game, Cincinnati kept things simple and made the most of the opportunities given to them.

Burrow finished the contest with 113 passing yards, one touchdown, no picks and a 60.9 completion percentage.

Next up in Week 5, the Bengals host the Detroit Lions for a matchup at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is a heavy underdog against the powerful offense of the Lions that features Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and more.

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
