The Indianapolis Colts shocked the world by hiring Jeff Saturday straight from ESPN after they fired Frank Reich. Most teams promote from within their organization for an interim head coach or even look in the league, but the Colts did neither.

Fox Sports 1 analyst Joy Taylor is not happy with that decision. She believes Saturday is wholly unqualified for the position, while there are plenty of minority coaches that are qualified.

Joy Taylor @JoyTaylorTalks So black coaches are never qualified enough? Got it. Oh you want to hire a former player who has never coached in college or the pros? Reggie Wayne…same player credentials…on the staff as a position coach? No? Got it. @speakonfs1 So black coaches are never qualified enough? Got it. Oh you want to hire a former player who has never coached in college or the pros? Reggie Wayne…same player credentials…on the staff as a position coach? No? Got it. @speakonfs1 https://t.co/BxAizI3P2s

She said as much on Speak on FS1:

"I love a good, unqualified man hire. Woo. I love it. I love it. I love it. Here’s why I love it. I mean, obviously I’m being sarcastic. I don’t love it. This is embarrassing. We’re talking about things bigger than a nice person getting an opportunity. An opportunity that he is completely unqualified for, right. Completely unqualified for."

She continued, adding that Saturday's previous playing time doesn't matter:

"And I don’t want to hear about the playing. Coaching is an experience that you have to have experience for, and we undermine it constantly by these hires. So what really bothers me is every time these unqualified, wildly unqualified hires happen."

She believes black coaches get ignored, while unqualified white coaches get a straight shot at being a head coach:

"And what is the word that we always hear when it comes to black coaches being hired? Well, I just don’t have enough experience."

Saturday will make his coaching debut for the Colts against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

How many black coaches are there in the NFL?

The NFL has only three black head coaches. Mike Tomlin coaches the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lovie Smith coaches the Houston Texans and Todd Bowles coaches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are other minority coaches, though.

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Additionally, Steve Wilks was named interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers after Matt Rhule was fired this season.

Why was Jeff Saturday hired?

Jeff Saturday has been a big part of the Colts for a long time. He's been around the team that he spent 14 seasons with as a player a lot since he retired. He hasn't been an official coach, but he knows the team and knows the players.

It's a surprising move on the Colts' part, but if it works out, they'll look like geniuses. If it doesn't, then it doesn't hurt all that much since they've effectively called the season by firing their coach.

If he does well, he can earn the full-time job. If not, there are other candidates they'll look to in the offseason.

