  • "This is embarrassing" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets shout-out from Morgan Wallen at Cleveland concert

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 17, 2025 17:55 GMT
Picture Sources: Morgan wallen and Shedeur Sanders (Instagram)
Shedeur Sanders has become one of the biggest names in football over the last few years. This is after going 13-12 with the Colorado Buffaloes over two years and playing one NFL game for the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders and his signature "showing the wrist" celebration have also entered popular culture, with many celebrities seen copying the action. Country music star Morgan Wallen was seen doing a wrist celebration during the walk-in for his concert in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Here is how NFL fans have reacted to what Wallen did on social media. One fan found the whole thing embarrassing.

"This is embarrassing. Y’all think this shit is cool?.", said this fan.
"This shit is so cringey.", said another fan.
"These walkouts are the corniest shit ever.", said a third fan.

Some fans accused Wallen of pandering to Black people with this action.

"Ez way to pander to blk folkz.", said this fan.
"Wait till the Sanders accuse him of cultural appropriation.", said another fan.

This fan says that Morgan Wallen did not perform the wrist celebration correctly.

"Ya don’t do that Morgan u just throw the arm up with the wrist", said this fan.

While these fans have voiced their general displeasure with Morgan Wallen.

"Makes sense, Morgan Wallen is a fuckin retard.", said this fan.
"Am I the only one to find Morgan wallen a gigantic douche bag?", said another fan.

Could Morgan Wallen walk out with Shedeur Sanders or Myles Garrett?

Coming into Morgan Wallen's show, local media in Cleveland speculated that either Browns star Myles Garrett or Shedeur Sanders himself would join the country music superstar at some point during the show.

"Sports enthusiasts are hopeful for an appearance by Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns’ powerhouse," Real Country 103.5 wrote. "Wallen’s known affection for football could make Garrett’s presence a fitting tribute to the city’s athletic spirit... Another sports figure in the mix is Shedeur Sanders, the recently drafted Browns quarterback."

In the end, neither Garrett nor Sanders joined Wallen for his concert.

However, as neither played during the Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday (Sanders was injured, Garrett was rested due to his starter status), this could have been a possibility and could have provided Sanders with a small respite from a quarterback battle that is likely to go down to the wire.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
