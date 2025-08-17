"This is embarrassing" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets shout-out from Morgan Wallen at Cleveland concert

Shedeur Sanders has become one of the biggest names in football over the last few years. This is after going 13-12 with the Colorado Buffaloes over two years and playing one NFL game for the Cleveland Browns.Sanders and his signature &quot;showing the wrist&quot; celebration have also entered popular culture, with many celebrities seen copying the action. Country music star Morgan Wallen was seen doing a wrist celebration during the walk-in for his concert in Cleveland on Saturday night.Here is how NFL fans have reacted to what Wallen did on social media. One fan found the whole thing embarrassing.&quot;This is embarrassing. Y’all think this shit is cool?.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;This shit is so cringey.&quot;, said another fan.&quot;These walkouts are the corniest shit ever.&quot;, said a third fan.Some fans accused Wallen of pandering to Black people with this action.&quot;Ez way to pander to blk folkz.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Wait till the Sanders accuse him of cultural appropriation.&quot;, said another fan.This fan says that Morgan Wallen did not perform the wrist celebration correctly.&quot;Ya don’t do that Morgan u just throw the arm up with the wrist&quot;, said this fan.While these fans have voiced their general displeasure with Morgan Wallen.&quot;Makes sense, Morgan Wallen is a fuckin retard.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Am I the only one to find Morgan wallen a gigantic douche bag?&quot;, said another fan.Could Morgan Wallen walk out with Shedeur Sanders or Myles Garrett?Coming into Morgan Wallen's show, local media in Cleveland speculated that either Browns star Myles Garrett or Shedeur Sanders himself would join the country music superstar at some point during the show.&quot;Sports enthusiasts are hopeful for an appearance by Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns’ powerhouse,&quot; Real Country 103.5 wrote. &quot;Wallen’s known affection for football could make Garrett’s presence a fitting tribute to the city’s athletic spirit... Another sports figure in the mix is Shedeur Sanders, the recently drafted Browns quarterback.&quot;In the end, neither Garrett nor Sanders joined Wallen for his concert.However, as neither played during the Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday (Sanders was injured, Garrett was rested due to his starter status), this could have been a possibility and could have provided Sanders with a small respite from a quarterback battle that is likely to go down to the wire.